Buzzing with excitement, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has barely slept since the World Cup draw, promising fans an action-packed build-up to the tournament on Australian soil next year.

And that could mean a first-ever visit from tournament fancies and rivals England before next year's tournament.

The Matildas will play eight or nine friendlies before they kick off their World Cup campaign on July 20 against Ireland in Sydney.

First up are world No.2 Sweden and Thailand, who arrive next month for matches in Melbourne and Gosford.

In the hours after Saturday's draw, Gustavsson said his mind went straight to what Australia needed to do in international windows in February, April and just before the tournament.

"Being crazy coaches, we got to work straight away and talked about tendencies of these opponents," he told AAP.

"I didn't sleep much. We had a WhatsApp group with technical staff and analysts and once we knew the draw, it was 'okay ... what kind of opponents do we need?'"

Australia had been rumoured to play friendlies in New Zealand in February alongside the final qualifying playoffs, but that is not as attractive after the draw as the matches on offer - against Chile and the Football Ferns - do not fit their needs.

It also makes little sense for the likes of Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord to trudge half-way across the globe to play in New Zealand when more attractive commercial opportunities exist in Australia.

Gustavsson wasn't of a mind to reveal next year's matches but said the interest in playing Australia was immense - and local fans would not be disappointed.

"There's obviously a big interest to play Australia as well - because we are the team that we are, but also because the World Cup is going to be held in in Australia," he said.

"You're going to see some teams coming over next year as well ... once the announcement comes. Be ready to buy because you don't want to miss out."

Given the Gustavsson's hype, that should mean at least one of the top European sides drawn to play their group stage matches in Australia - England, France or Germany - could be headed down under.

England, recent European champions, have never played in Australia, and last played the Matildas in 2018.

Those match-ups would also fit the bill of Gustavsson's desire to play the best, to be the best.

"We haven't performed well against top-20 ranked teams during tournaments. It's a 20 per cent win rate," he said.

"So we said 'okay, how can we improve the chances of beating teams like that in a tournament? Well, we need to play them more often in friendlies'."

The Matildas snapped a seven-match winless run against European and American opponents last month by beating Denmark, and then South Africa in two friendlies in the last window.

Gustavsson also responded to recent criticism of the team from US legend Carli Lloyd, who he coached as an assistant to the last two World Cup wins.

"What Carli referenced when she talks about that is that she understands the work that needs to be done to get a team firing for the World Cup," he said.

"I also know from experience working with Carli that she knew back then how tough it is to play the Matildas."