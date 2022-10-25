Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley have helped push Arsenal to a new milestone in the Women's Super League at the end of a landmark week for the London club.

The two Matildas both featured prominently in the 2-0 win at Liverpool on Sunday as the Gunners celebrated a 12th consecutive WSL triumph, matching the all-time best sequence which Arsenal first set in 2018 before Manchester City equalled it in 2021.

The away win at Prenton Park, which pushed Arsenal back to the top of the table with a perfect four-from-four record, also put the seal on a superb week which had seen them record a staggering 5-1 win at European champions Lyon.

Foord, who'd scored twice in France, maintained her impressive run of form, and nearly scored early on when a cross from Stina Blackstenius just evaded her outstretched toe.

Arsenal went ahead in the 14th minute after their ever-impressive Australian central defender Catley's corner was only half-cleared and Lia Walti hammered the ball home through a crowded box.

Foord, a constant menace to the Liverpool defence working down the left flank, provided the neat through ball to the outstanding Norwegian Frida Maanum, who turned neatly and fired home Arsenal's second in the 22nd minute.

Two minutes later, the Shellharbour striker Foord cut inside after a run down the left and fired against the far post, and she could have put Arsenal further clear after the break if not for a fine save from Liverpool keeper Rachael Laws.

Such is the Aussie striker's form along with Swede Blackstenius and England hero Beth Mead up front that Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall has been happy to leave the club's biggest star Vivianne Miedema on the bench. The Dutchwoman saw only 13 minutes off the bench.

Later, champions Chelsea continued their chase, winning 2-0 at a drenched Brighton to move alongside joint-leaders Arsenal and Manchester United on 12 points, but having played a game more.

Sam Kerr was benched as Chelsea made wholesale changes following their win at Paris St Germain in the Champions League and failed to get on the scoresheet in her 18-minute cameo.

The Matildas captain has now scored just once in her last 10 matches for club and country, a veritable drought by her prolific standards, but Chelsea keep winning, this time thanks to goals from Beth England and Pernille Harder on a sodden evening.

Earlier, Nikita Parris scored with a deft header to preserve Manchester United's perfect record with a 1-0 victory at Leicester.

United have an identical record to Arsenal, with 12 points from four games, and 11 goals scored without conceding any.