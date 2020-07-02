Matildas vice-captain Steph Catley has signed with English powerhouse Arsenal.

Catley joins Matildas teammate Caitlin Foord at the Gunners, where she will play under Australian manager Joe Montemurro.

Several Australians including Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) now play in the FA Women's Super League.