Steph Catley is the latest Matilda to move to England, joining teammate Caitlin Foord at English soccer powerhouse Arsenal.
Matildas vice-captain Steph Catley has signed with English powerhouse Arsenal.
Catley joins Matildas teammate Caitlin Foord at the Gunners, where she will play under Australian manager Joe Montemurro.
Several Australians including Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City) now play in the FA Women's Super League.
(c) AAP
