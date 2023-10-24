Defender Ellie Carpenter says she's unfazed at being a target of online abuse after the Matildas' World Cup exit.

Carpenter temporarily shut down comments on her Instagram page after being abused for on-field mistakes during Australia's 3-1 semi-final loss to England in August.

The 23-year-old was targeted after her defensive blunder gifted England's attacking ace Lauren Hemp the go-ahead goal.

But ahead of Australia's opening Olympic Games qualifier against Iran in Perth on Thursday, Carpenter says the criticism barely caused a ripple.

"To be honest, I don't really read or look into that," she said.

"For me, it doesn't really affect me at all. I do a job for my team and myself.

"It (social media abuse) is everywhere these days.

"And that just shows that the bigger you are or the bigger you get, the more criticism you get.

"I had a great support system around me during that time and just during the whole World Cup really.

"But it's just what it is. Like I said the bigger you are the more you get."

Carpenter said calling out online abuse was important.

"You see it everywhere, in different leagues and different sports codes as well," she said.

"Obviously it's a problem.

"And I know a lot of people are trying to make apps and platforms to try and stop abuse and things like that, so that's good that people are aware of it and are trying to change it."

Carpenter, a stalwart at French powerhouse Lyon, said she and her European-based Matildas teammates had little time to dwell on their cup feats.

"You don't really have much ... downtime, just straight into a new season," she said.

"You don't really have time to reflect and stop for a second, but I think it has been incredible to see the aftermath of the World Cup and what we have done in football in Australia and for women as well.

"I had a week off or so after the tournament and honestly didn't do anything, just chilled.

"And I guess that's our life - we can't really stop because you have your season starting two weeks after the World Cup and you have big games.

"It's just the life of the professional athlete."

The Matildas, after meeting Iran on Thursday night, play the Philippines on Sunday and Chinese Taipei on November 1.