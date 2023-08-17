Matildas captain Sam Kerr has called for football to receive its fair share of funding to capitalise on Australia's golden Women's World Cup run.

The Matildas took the nation by storm, shattering TV records, enjoying sellout crowds and filling out live sites around the country as they progressed to the semi-final for the first time.

On Channel Seven and 7plus broadcast of their last-four clash with England reached 11.15 million people and had a national average audience of 7.13 million, making it the most-watched TV program since the OzTAM audience-measurement system began in 2001.

Despite Wednesday night's shattering 3-1 loss, Kerr - who scored an extraordinary solo goal to put the result in doubt with 27 minutes remaining - was looking forward.

A massive participation sport in Australia, football has traditionally struggled to cut through at the professional level - or land the type of funding given to the AFL and NRL.

"We are there, we're right there," Kerr said.

"I can only speak for the Matildas. We need funding in our development. We need funding in our grassroots. We need funding. We need funding everywhere.

"The comparison to other sports isn't really good enough.

"Hopefully this tournament changes that, because that's the legacy you leave - not what you do on the pitch. The legacy is what you do off the pitch.

"It's hard to talk about now but hopefully this is the start of something new."

Vice-captain Steph Catley echoed Kerr's words and hoped the World Cup could prove "just the beginning" for women's football in Australia.

"When you look at football in general in Australia - football is very much not funded the way it should be.

"There's no argument now that people aren't interested. People are interested. The numbers are there. Kids are playing. People want to be watching the sport.

"Hopefully this has been enough to prove that and to create the argument and to improve facilities, improve standards for women in football, football in general."

Attacker Emily van Egmond added: "I hope that this is just the beginning and that they continue to support this team.

"If you invest in women's football, you can see the growth of it and hopefully this is just the start."

Midfielder Katrina Gorry urged fans not to desert women's football after the World Cup.

"It's been absolutely incredible to be on home soil for a World Cup," Gorry said.

"The supporters that have been with us from day one, and everyone else that has jumped on board to watch this beautiful game.

"The shift in Australian football has just been incredible.

"We've loved every minute of it. From getting off the plane to walking out of our hotel; Australia, we love you. I hope we've made you proud.

"There's still so much to go for. Don't jump off the bandwagon now, keep on coming and I'm sure we'll make you proud."