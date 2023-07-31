Injured Matildas great Elise Kellond-Knight believes her teammates can draw on the 2019 'Miracle of Montpellier' to inspire a backs-to-the-wall win over Canada and keep their Women's World Cup alive.

Four years ago, Australia lost their opening match of the World Cup in France to Italy 1-0, then were trailing Brazil 2-0 in their second.

But instead of folding, the Matildas fought back for a dramatic 3-2 victory that reignited their campaign.

Australia, on three points, must beat Canada, who have four, at AAMI Park on Monday night to guarantee passage to the round of 16.

Otherwise, they have to draw and rely on Ireland, still pointless, to beat Nigeria (four points), likely by two or more goals, to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit.

"We're just better when we're up against it. With that extra demand on the team we actually play better," Kellond-Knight told AAP.

"In Montpellier, we just said to each other 'we're not going home - it's now or never, we are not going home'.

"I think that's what'll happen going into Monday night.

"The group will just get around each other like 'the story is we are not going home, this is our home World Cup, we will not let this fall over before we get out of the group stage'.

"I'm confident they'll make it happen. Because we have the ability - it's just more of a mental thing."

Three-time World Cup attendee Kellond-Knight is working as a pundit for Channel Seven while sidelined with an achilles injury.

But fellow midfielder Emily van Egmond also pointed to 2019.

"There's obviously a lot of pressure. There's a lot of stressful times but I think pressure's a privilege," van Egmond said.

"The entire World Cup for us, we know exactly what's at stake. We definitely don't shy away from these moments."

Sam Kerr has declared she will return in some capacity, with an impact substitute role appearing likely.

"It'll almost have more impact, her coming in off the bench," Kellond-Knight said.

"Putting her in at that 60-minute mark or wherever it is actually lifts the whole team, it gives everyone confidence.

"If she's around the team warming up, that gives them confidence as well.

"But also being able to put a player like her into the field, mid-game gives the team this massive sense of energy, confidence and a really big push."

She backed playmaker Alex Chidiac to thrive if deployed off the bench.

"She's got a really good game-changing ability because she offers something drastically different to what we've got," Kellond-Knight said.

"Bringing on a player like Chids can change it up because she's just got that ability to beat someone one-on-one and the game opens up in front of you."