The Matildas are set to play three friendlies with Women's World Cup bronze medallists Canada, with one to be a crucial part of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics if Australia qualify.

Football Federation Australia have announced the Matildas will play at BC Place in Vancouver on April 14, and the other two matches will be played in Australia before the end of 2021.

Australia coach Ante Milicic says the Vancouver match will be an important test for his side if they qualify for the Olympics.

"Canada is a real powerhouse in the women's game. After defeating Australia in our opening match of the 2016 Rio Olympics, they went on to claim their second straight bronze medal," he said.

"The quality of the Canadian team should not be underestimated, it will be a fiercely-fought series of matches and fans can look forward to two good match-ups here in Australia next year."

FFA chief executive James Johnson said the deal with Canada Soccer would allow Australian football fans to witness their side face a strong and formidable opponent.

"Canada is currently ranked eighth in the world, and with the Westfield Matildas seventh, we can look forward to three great games," he said.

Venues, dates and broadcast details for next year's games in Australia are to be confirmed.