League One side Charlton Athletic's run in the English League Cup has come to an end, losing 3-0 to Manchester United in their quarter-final clash.

Newcastle United are also into the last four following Tuesday's 2-0 home win over fellow Premier League side Leicester City.

At Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford was on target for the sixth successive match in all competitions as his late double, after Antony's first-half opener, helped the hosts beat the Londoners from the third tier.

A much-changed United deservedly took the lead in 21st minute as the Brazilian forward curled a stunning strike into the far corner past the Addicks' Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The 23-year-old West Australian, who was the penalty shootout hero in the previous round win over Brighton, returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the weekend league match following concussion protocol.

Maynard-Brewer produced fine saves to stop Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen adding a game-clinching second, before Rashford stepped off the bench to fire home twice in added time to book a third League Cup semi spot in four years.

"I have told you many times, when (Rashford) he puts himself in the position, in one on ones in the box, he will score," United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag said.

"That is what he is doing at the moment. If he keeps the focus and keeps doing what he is doing, he will score more."

They will be happy to be in the last four of the competition that represents their last domestic silverware in 2017, but a much sterner test comes Saturday in the shape of the Manchester derby.

At St James' Park, boyhood fan Dan Burn set Newcastle on the road to their first League Cup semi-final for 47 years with his first goal for the club as stubborn Leicester finally wilted.

His 60th-minute strike and a fine finish from Brazilian Joelinton 12 minutes later proved enough to keep alive the Magpies' hopes of a first domestic trophy since their 1955 FA Cup success.

"Sitting in the East Stand, you grow up wanting to score that goal in front of the Gallowgate and celebrate it. I missed an absolute sitter before that with my head but I think that's normally expected," Burn said.

"My family sit up in the corner, so to be able to run in that corner was amazing. I think I just ran out of pitch so eventually I had to knee-slide."

Three days after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Sheffield Wednesday, Eddie Howe's men once again missed first-half chances against the Foxes but were not made to pay on this occasion.

"In years gone by, just staying in the Premier League probably has just been enough and what's been accepted. But this year we've wanted to make a real push to win something," Burn added.

The other two quarter-finals take place Wednesday when Manchester City visit Southampton and Nottingham Forest host Wolves in another all-Premier League matchup.

With agencies.