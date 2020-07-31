Dykes has been linked with a $4 million move from Livingston to Rangers.

McCoist believes the Glasgow club need to strengthen their attacking options and the 24-year-old fits the bill.

"I’ve been saying for about a year that I would have gone and paid the money for Lyndon Dykes," he told The Herald.

"I think the big fella gives you something different. He’s strong, he’s aggressive, he’s quick and he’s scored goals against both Rangers and Celtic.

"I’ve never seen anyone recently give the Celtic defence problems the way he has.

"It’s a gamble, of course it is, but I would take the chance and maybe if Livingston get the right price, they would sell him."