Now Brisbane Roar forward McDonald was a raging success at Celtic, scoring 51 goals in 88 appearances between 2007 and 2010 and knows what it's like to don the Hoops.

He told the Scottish Sun that Rogic is smart to reject any Qatar move that doesn't involve ridiculously large wages, because it would be the end of his European career.

“For Tom, he’s only going to go to the likes of Qatar if it’s ridiculous money on offer," he said.

“I can understand why he turned it down and demanded the type of figure he’s asking to go to Qatar, because essentially it’s the end-game in terms of his European career.

“He wants to make sure it’s a move that will set him up financially for the rest of his days, because he’s giving up a lot to go and do it.

“There’s no club quite like Celtic and once you leave you realise that.

“You can go to other clubs, but you will certainly miss Celtic Park. The sacrifice has to be worth it."

McDonald also remarked that Rogic is unlikely to ever feature as a starter at Celtic again, noting that he's never been favoured by Celtic coach Neil Lennon in either of the gaffer's two spells at the club.

“When Lenny took the job, Rogic had quite a few injuries and he’s just not been able to find his way into Lenny’s line-up," he continued.

“Between him and Neil Lennon, it’s a funny one. I don’t think he played much the first time Neil was there, although he was a lot younger then.

“Lenny is obviously going for someone he feels has got more legs and you can’t really argue with Ryan Christie’s performances.

“But in terms of Celtic’s squad, if you lose Tom it’s looking a bit threadbare.

“Especially in those key areas where Rogic is a match winner and can come on and change a game for you.”

Nevertheless, McDonald insists that Rogic still has a huge amount to offer, be it at Celtic or anywhere else in Europe, with Rogic's form under Brendan Rodgers set to live long in the hearts of Celtic fans.

“I’m surprised Celtic are allowing Tom Rogic to leave, because he’s got such experience," he said.

“There’s no question he’s still a quality player, but he needs to fit into the right kind of system, and I don’t think Neil Lennon’s playing that system.

“There will be no one more frustrated than Rogic himself. He’s been at Celtic for seven years now and had some great success.

“He was one of the key players in that Invincible Treble year and beyond that through Brendan Rodgers’ tenure."

