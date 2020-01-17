The Scottish Sun quotes the ex-Celtic ace confirming his brief spell with Mark Rudan and Western United had come to an end, ending weeks of speculation.

McDonald has been reportedly trying to leave the new A-League expansion club since lat last year but the reports were furiousl;y denied by those close to Western United.

Today though McDonald told The Sun: "When Robbie offered me this opportunity, there was simply no way I could turn it down.

“You don’t get the chance to work with someone of his status every day – never mind when you’re already 36.

“I may be coming towards the end of my career but you are never too old to learn in this game and I can’t wait to start working with him.

“I’m joining an established A-League club with a big support and hopefully there may be a pathway into coaching in the academy structure when the time comes to hang up my boots.

“When I came back to Australia I did hope to bring the curtain down on my career with a bit of a bang.

“Robbie has now given me the opportunity to do just that and I really want to get on with the job of repaying him.”

Roar have also re-signed the club's one-time player's player of the year Corey Brown after he released by Melbourne Victory to return to his former Queensland club.