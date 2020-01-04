Western United coach Mark Rudan has confirmed Scott McDonald has asked to leave the A-League club.

McDonald was left out of United's squad that faced Melbourne City on Friday night, while The World Game reported the 36-year-old had agreed to terms on an 18-month deal at Brisbane Roar.

"I didn't confirm that Scott McDonald's out of the club - I confirmed (on Fox Sports) that there's interest from another club," Rudan said following his side's 3-2 defeat.

"He received an 18-month contract and Scott McDonald approached me during the week saying he wants out. No dramas there.

"He played a full game last week so I never confirmed that he was out. I just said that he's received an 18-month contract and he's still Western United's football player - he's still contracted with us.

"There's no deal been done - that's quite simple."

Former Socceroo McDonald has made nine appearances for United - scoring one goal and assisting another.

"At the end of the day I want players who want to be here," Rudan said.

"I made it very clear it's going to be a challenging environment, one that's going to take you out of your comfort zone, one you need to be on the edge.

"If you're not willing to take on challenges, if you want to do whatever you want to do then it's not the club for you.

"So like I said, normally when a player starts a game and plays a full game, they should be okay about it.

"But he clearly wants something else. And that's for him to decide and ... in terms of us as a football club, we're very clear on who we are and we want people that are going to buy into our club going forward."

United bolstered their defensive depth by signing 20-year-old defender Oskar Dillon after Brendan Hamill (ACL rupture) and Aaron Calver (fractured metatarsal) suffered injuries and Rudan said the club were open to bolstering their squad.