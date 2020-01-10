Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is keen but will wait for Scott McDonald to be released by Western United before discussing an attempt to sign the ex-Socceroo.

The 36-year-old has asked to leave United six months after signing for the A-League expansion club.

Roar have reportedly offered McDonald an 18-month deal and coach Robbie Fowler says he's certainly interested in signing the former Celtic and Motherwell forward.

Fowler however said speculation over the move is a moot point until McDonald finalises a release from his current deal at United.

"Would we be interested if he becomes available? Of course we would because he's a good player," Fowler said.

"As far as we're concerned until he leaves Western United - all the paper talk so far is that he's asked for his contract to be terminated - and I think it's probably a little bit disrespectful from us to think 'oh yeah we want him here' because he's still a Western United player."

A-League clubs are unable to pay transfer fees to each other, meaning McDonald cannot move to another team in the competition until he has been granted a release.

McDonald has made nine appearances for United, scoring one goal.

After leaving McDonald out of his squad to face Melbourne City last week, United coach Mark Rudan confirmed the Roar's approach.

"In terms of us as a football club, we're very clear on who we are and we want people that are going to buy into our club going forward," Rudan said after the 3-2 defeat to City.

In other transfer news at Roar, Fowler confirmed the club had received an offer from an Indonesian club for New Zealand international Jai Ingham but it appears the move has stalled.

"At the minute he's still involved with us and until I hear any different he's remaining a Brisbane player," Fowler said of the ex-Melbourne Victory winger.