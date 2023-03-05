Macarthur defender Jake McGing scored a 95th minute winner in a drama-charged 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar to keep his side's A-League Men finals hopes alive.

Leading 2-0 with 12 minutes of regular time left, Mile Sterjovski's side looked to be cruising for a much-needed victory.

Bachana Arabuli, who hadn't scored since Christmas Eve, put the Bulls ahead in the first half before right-back Matt Millar grabbed Macarthur's second in the 67th minute.

But a late rally from Brisbane left the Bulls thinking they had blown a golden opportunity at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.

Jay O'Shea curled one past Filip Kurto from the edge of the box in the 78th minute before Jez Lofthouse's header beat the Polish goalkeeper two minutes later.

But a further twist came when Brisbane's Jordan Courtney-Perkins was shown a second yellow card by referee Adam Kersey in the 92nd minute.

Down a man, the Roar were caught short when Ivan Vujica found McGing unmarked at the back post in the dying stages of added time, with the defender heading the decisive goal.

The result moves the Bulls up to eighth, one win outside of the top six.

Macarthur had begun brightly with Danny De Silva unlocking the Roar defence in the 15th minute.

He found an on-rushing Al Hassan Toure down the left flank, who whipped in a cross for Arabuli to stab past Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes.

Brisbane were largely uninspiring during the first half but were much improved after the break, though they could count themselves fortunate to not see Tom Aldred sent off for a tackle on Arabuli.

Macarthur couldn't find a second on the counter and were often too slow to move the ball when they had the Roar defence stretched.

Millar took matters into his own hands by driving forward and burying the ball past Holmes for his fifth goal of the season.

O'Shea and Lofthouse nabbed two back but when Courtney-Perkins was dismissed the Bulls forward surge led to McGing's winner.