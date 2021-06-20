Mooy only joined the ultra-rich Chinese Super League club last year and earns around $200,000 per week, but some sources have been reporting he'd be willing to leave.

Mooy's current wages are roughly four-times higher than Celtic's current highest wage earner, however the Socceroo's wife is Scottish and remains in the UK.

Mooy missed Australia's recent World Cup qualifiers as he hadn't seen his family in nearly a year.

All of this, combined with Mooy's genuinely sterling reputation in the UK (he was once compared to Dennis Bergkamp) has meant the transfer speculation linking him to Celtic has been intense in the British press over recent weeks.

Former Rangers and Scotland boss McLeish believes he would be a terrific signing for the Bhoys.

“I saw them linked with Aaron Mooy. Did he start at Man City?," he told Football Insider.

“Then he went to Huddersfield and then Brighton. He’s a terrific player and the type of player Celtic should be going for.

“He’s got energy to burn. Any time I’ve seen the guy, he’s very difficult to dispossess on the ball.

“I’m not saying he’s a dribbler but when he gets the ball and just when you think you’re going to tackle him, he’s already given it to somebody else. One of his teammates gets it and normally it’s a good pass.

“He is a guy with great football nous.”