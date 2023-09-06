Appointed to head up the Championship club’s Academy two years ago, Hornets’ legend Richard Johnson has overseen the progression of no less than eight players to the first team, and is part of a growing band of Australians making an impact in the wider football firmament.



From players, to coaches, sports science gurus, directors of football - and now academy chiefs - the invading Antipodean army have all the bases covered.



A bustling box-to-box midfielder in his playing days, Johnson, now 49, ironically began his English odyssey as a Tottenham junior at just 16 before finding his way to Watford, where he spent 12 seasons at the eternal yo-yo club made famous by Elton John’s ownership era and their fairy-tale run to the 1984 FA Cup final under the legendary Graham Taylor.



These are more prosaic times, as Valérien Ismaël’s side look to reclaim their Premier League status after last season’s relegation, whilst Johnson beavers away in the background unearthing talent, moving players in and out, dealing with agents and doing his utmost to funnel the best and brightest into the senior squad at Vicarage Road.

Johnson brings the same energy and conviction to his role as he did as a player in an injury-hit career which also included spells at Stoke City and QPR before winding down in the A-League at Newcastle and Wellington Phoenix.

It’s no easy task as nearby powerhouses like Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and West Ham leverage their clout to pick off Watford's prize assets.



“There’s a lot of history here and you look back at some of the players produced and it’s impressive - my job is to try and help add to that,” Johnson told FTBL.



“A couple of years in the Championship won’t necessarily hurt the academy - hopefully we can get some more boys through making their debuts.



“In the two years I’ve been involved we’ve had eight lads make their debuts, and that’s been good.”



Whilst Johnson pulls the strings off the field for Watford’s U-21s, compatriot Aidan Coyne - son of former Socceroos defender Chris Coyne - is making progress as a bustling, energetic midfielder.

In his second season at the Hertfordshire club.

Coyne junior, 19, has impressed Johnson, who says: “He’s lifted the standards within the group with his professional attitude and he does everything right on and off the field.



“He can play right back or centre midfield and is a no nonsense, socks pulled up, shirt tucked in, shorts around his chest proper old fashioned player who gets stuck in. He’s been a really good influence since he arrived.”



Johnson, who picked up a single Socceroos cap before a horror knee injury sidelined him for two years, draws inspiration from the likes of Postecoglou, who in quick order has put a smile back on the dials of long suffering Spurs fans with an enticing attacking approach backed up by a winning mentality.



“You’ve got to take your hat off to him, firstly with what he achieved at Celtic and now what he’s doing at Spurs. They’ve been superb to watch,” added Johnson.



“It's great for Australian football. He had his doubters when he took charge at Celtic and then quickly proved them wrong.



“At Spurs he hasn’t been afraid to shake things up with his squad selections and he’s ticking all the boxes.



“He’s helping put us on the map in a coaching sense, whilst we have a history of producing excellent players, he’s really leading the way on the coaching side and you also see guys he’s worked with, like Kevin Muscat, following his footsteps in Japan."

Johnson is open to bringing more Aussies on board, explaining: "Australian players have a great mentality. They're resilient and hard working and you need boys who dig in and get around the pitch. I got that opportunity here as a kid and I'd like to make that happen for others."