One of an Aussie triumvirate at the club based in the picturesque tourist hub of Stavenger, the ex-Sydney FC midfielder has been an instant hit since his arrival in February, amassing 19 appearances, a goal and five assists.

The 21-year-old has been front and centre of a 12-match unbeaten run which has taken Viking two points clear at the top with nine games left.

Title triumph guarantees a spot in next season’s Champions League qualifiers, and much will hinge on the influence Yazbek - deployed as a No.10, eight or six - is able to wield over the coming weeks.

With Socceroo Gianni Stensness sidelined with an ACL and fellow Australia international Nick D’Agostino used predominantly as a weapon off the bench, its Yazbek who’s been a regular fixture for coach Bjarte Aarsheim.

“It’s been good so far for me,” Yazbek told FTBL. “I didn’t know really what to expect when I came but we’re in a really good place as a team.

“The club is buzzing and the city is buzzing. There are 180,000 people here and they’re all behind us.

“We’re really going for it this year and I like to think I’m playing my part.

“I’ve developed good relationships with the players around me and I’m just grateful to be getting the game time and playing my part.

“I came here to play and progress my game and that’s how it’s been working out.

“I didn’t want to overstep. I wanted to come to a league where I could really show myself.”

Having signed a four-year deal, there is every possibility Yazbek might be lured elsewhere if he continues to thrive in an often under-rated competition.

“This is a high selling league and there are always scouts here looking to sign young players - it’s a great platform for me to take the next step in my career,” he added.

“That was really the thinking in coming here - hoping to make an impression and then perhaps move elsewhere in Europe as time passes. I think this is great first step I’ve taken.”

Yazbek has been mentioned as one of those uncapped Aussies who might find himself elevated to the senior national team as potential cover for the injured Jackson Irvine for next month’s duels against England and New Zealand in London.

Whilst that’s certainly on his bucket list, he’s not looking too far ahead of the Olyroos at this point, where he counts Brighton’s Cameron Peupion - on loan at Cheltenham - as his roommate and close confidant.

The pair are both products of the Sky Blues’ academy, and are both viewed as Socceroos in the making.

“Qualifying for the Paris Olympics next year is something I want to be a part of,” he added. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“On and off the pitch the Olyroos feels like home. I love sharing the pitch with my mates and making every minute matter.

“My main mentality right now is to do the right things at my club, play as much as I can, and everything else will fall into place.

“I’m just focused on hopefully winning the title in my first season at Viking. Last season was difficult for the club but they’ve recruited very well and in my opinion we have a fantastic two starting elevens.”