PENPIX OF A-LEAGUE MEN GRAND FINAL TEAM MELBOURNE CITY

1. Tom Glover. Age: 25. A-League Men games: 101. A-League Men goals: 0. Experienced goalkeeper will play his final game before departing for Europe.

2. Scott Galloway. Age: 28. Games: 208. Goals: 8. Experienced full-back who has typically been a bench option this season given City's defensive strength.

3. Scott Jamieson. Age: 34. Games: 322. Goals: 5. Fiercely competitive captain at the heart of City's rise who will retire after the decider.

4. Nuno Reis. Age: 32. Games: 62. Goals: 0. Experienced Portuguese central defender who has at times played as a more defensive right-back.

6. Thomas Lam. Age: 29. Games: 26. Goals: 1. Classy and composed Finland international has been at the heart of City's defence.

7. Mathew Leckie. Age: 32. Games: 79. Goals: 24. Star Socceroos attacker had a blistering start to the season halted by injury but has recovered in time to play a crucial role in finals.

8. Richard van der Venne. Age: 31. Games: 22. Goals: 6. The creative Dutchman has added a point of difference to City's midfield and knows where the goal is.

9. Jamie Maclaren. Age: 29. Games: 204. Goals: 144. League record goal scorer is attempting to play in his first grand-final win. Always a danger in the box.

10. Florin Berenguer. Age: 34. Games: 106. Goals: 10. Veteran French playmaker is always strong on the big stage.

13. Aiden O'Neill. Age: 24. Games: 101. Goals: 8. Midfielder who has added goals and damaging attacking runs to his game. Linked to Troyes at season's end.

14. Valon Berisha. Age: 30. Games: 26. Goals: 1. Creative playmaker who can whip in a dangerous ball.

15. Andrew Nabbout. Age: 30. Games: 180. Goals: 42. Explosive, experienced winger who has at times been relegated to the bench but whose aggression is important.

18. Jordon Hall. Age: 25. Games: 6. Goals: 0. Back-up central defender who is unlikely to see game time.

22. Curtis Good. Age: 30. Games: 136. Goals: 7. Ever-reliable left-footed central defender who also poses a threat at set pieces.

23. Marco Tilio. Age: 21. Games: 78. Goals: 18. Prodigiously talented winger who is on a hot streak of form and likely to play his last ALM game on Saturday.

25. Callum Talbot. Age: 22. Games: 45. Goals: 0. Former Sydney FC talent and right-back who has slotted into City's defence with aplomb.

33. Matthew Sutton (GK). Age: 23. Games: 3. Goals: 0. Back-up goalkeeper.

35. Raphael Borges Rodrigues. Age: 19. Games: 12. Goals: 1. Young attacker, son of ex-Adelaide star Cristiano, who is unlikely to see much if any game time.

37. Max Caputo. Age: 17. Games: 6. Goals: 1. Talented, big-bodied young striker who is still very raw.

38. Jordan Bos. Age: 20. Games: 40. Goals: 3. Supremely talented left-back whose $2m fee to K.V.C Westerlo set an Australian domestic transfer record.

Coach: Rado Vidosic. Age: 61. Games: 34 (15-9-10). Experienced mentor who took the reins mid-season, initially on an interim basis before being appointed full-time. He has encouraged his star-studded line-up to express themselves.