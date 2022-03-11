Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo is adamant a third consecutive loss to Western United won't dent the legacy he is trying to create at the A-League Men club.

City and Western will lock horns in a top-of-the-table derby clash at AAMI Park on Saturday, and there will be more than just bragging rights on the line.

The teams are locked together on 32 points, but Western have played two fewer games.

It means a win to Western would see them take a massive step towards claiming the Premiership.

It would also give them a huge psychological edge over Melbourne City, who have twice lost 1-0 to Western this season.

Melbourne City were the all-conquering force last season on the way to claiming the Premiership/Championship double.

Kisnorbo wants to create an era of success at the club, but a loss to Western on Saturday won't shoot his plans to bits.

"A loss doesn't determine your legacy over a couple of years," Kisnorbo said.

"Man City, for example, they've lost games, but I bet you say, 'wow, what a great footballing team'.

"It is a results business, but I think that short mindset clouds your judgement over the longer period of what you want to achieve as a club."

Kisnorbo did his best to play down the hype that a derby brings.

In contrast, Western coach John Aloisi is embracing the moment.

"I'd be lying to say a derby game isn't important, because it is," Aloisi said.

"When people say it's just another game, it's not, it's a derby.

"I've played in plenty and I've coached in plenty. There's always that little bit of intensity in the game. And the supporters themselves get that bit more excited.

"It's about making sure the players don't get too excited and they're still in control of their emotions and the game."

Aloisi confirmed Josh Risdon and Connor Pain would return on Saturday, but captain Alessandro Diamanti will miss again with a knee injury.

City are set to be boosted by the return of Scott Galloway, but Rostyn Griffiths will miss.

Kisnorbo said Mathew Leckie was a chance to return from a groin injury, but Aloisi doesn't think that will eventuate.

"I'd be very surprised if he plays because of the way that he pulled up the other week and he wasn't involved the other night," Aloisi said.