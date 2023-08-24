Melbourne City can start planning for trips to Thailand, Japan and China in the group stage of their second tilt at the Asian Champions League.

The A-League Men premiers were on Thursday night drawn in Group H of the continent's leading club competition, alongside Thai champions Buriram United, Japan's Ventforet Kofu and Chinese side Zhejiang FC.

They will come up against a familiar face when they take on Buriram United, who are coached by former Newcastle Jets mentor Arthur Papas.

City failed to progress from their group at the COVID-19 affected 2022 Champions League, which was played at centralised venues.

Former Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat's Yokohama F. Marinos will face Chinese powerhouse Shandong Taishan, along with Filipino champions Kaya FC-Iloilo and South Korea's Incheon United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will play Persepolis, Al Duhail and FC Istiklol in Group E.

The winner of the Champions League will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will play in the AFC Cup, the Asian confederation's second-tier competition.

The A-League Men champions, who finished the regular season in second spot, have been drawn in Group G alongside Malaysia's Terengganu FC, Bali United (Indonesia) and Stallion Laguna FC (Philippines).

It will be the Mariners' first venture outside Australia since their last appearance in Asian club competition in 2015.

Fellow A-League club Macarthur have what appears a much tougher job ahead of them.

The Bulls will go toe-to-toe with Shan United in Group F, the Myanmar team currently sitting top of their country's national league.

The southwest Sydney club will also face Filipino runners-up Dynamic Herb Cebu FC and reigning Cambodian champions Phnom Penh Crown FC in Group F.

"Competing in Asia is a major milestone for our club and we are proud to represent southwest Sydney on the continental stage," Macarthur coach Mile Sterjovski said.

"We know it won't be easy to travel away with difficult climates and long trips ... but we are very much looking forward to the challenge."

Macarthur clinched their spot in the tournament by taking out the 2022 Australia Cup.

The 2023/24 tournament will begin on September 18.

AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUPS INVOLVING AUSTRALIAN CLUBS:

Group H: Buriram United (THA), Ventforet Kofu (JPN), Melbourne City (AUS), Zhejiang FC (CHN)

AFC CUP GROUPS INVOLVING AUSTRALIAN CLUBS:

Group F: Dynamic Herb Cebu FC (PHI), Macarthur FC (AUS), Shan United (MYA), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM)

Group G: Terengganu FC (MAS), Bali United (IDN), Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), Central Coast Mariners (AUS).