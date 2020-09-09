Melbourne City, Olyroos winger announces departure

Wales has made 53 league appearances for Melbourne City since joining the club in 2018 following a brief spell at Central Coast Mariners.

In the process, he's become one of the longest serving players at the high-turnover club, but has told City he'll leave at the conclusion of his contract.

He becomes the second long-serving young gun to leave City this off-season, with Nathaniel Atkinson also departing to Perth Glory.

We can confirm Lachlan Wales will be leaving the Club following the conclusion of his contract.



The Club would like to thank Lachie for his contribution and wishes him the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/sT96pMQlb6 — Melbourne City FC (at 🏡) (@MelbourneCity) September 9, 2020

Wales was a key figure in City's run to the A-League grand final last season, becoming a fixture on the wings, but proving unable to become a regular goalscorer with only three goals in over 60 A-League appearances so far throughout his career.

It's been a busy offseason already for City, with the club announcing several high-profile recruitments and departures.

