Melbourne City, Olyroos winger announces departure

Melbourne City winger Lachlan Wales has announced he's leaving the A-League club.
Wales has made 53 league appearances for Melbourne City since joining the club in 2018 following a brief spell at Central Coast Mariners.
In the process, he's become one of the longest serving players at the high-turnover club, but has told City he'll leave at the conclusion of his contract.
He becomes the second long-serving young gun to leave City this off-season, with Nathaniel Atkinson also departing to Perth Glory.
We can confirm Lachlan Wales will be leaving the Club following the conclusion of his contract.— Melbourne City FC (at 🏡) (@MelbourneCity) September 9, 2020
The Club would like to thank Lachie for his contribution and wishes him the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/sT96pMQlb6
Wales was a key figure in City's run to the A-League grand final last season, becoming a fixture on the wings, but proving unable to become a regular goalscorer with only three goals in over 60 A-League appearances so far throughout his career.
It's been a busy offseason already for City, with the club announcing several high-profile recruitments and departures.