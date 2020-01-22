Melbourne City have signed Scottish defender Jack Hendry from Celtic as an A-League injury replacement player.

Hendry replaces Austrian defender Richard Windbichler, who is sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury and, pending visa approval, he will be eligible to face Perth Glory on Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of coming to Australia and continuing my development at Melbourne City," Hendry said.

"It's an exciting prospect to come to another league across the globe and play football."

Hendry has three senior caps for Scotland and made 15 appearances for Celtic after joining the Scottish powerhouse in 2018.

The 24-year-old will add depth to City's centre-back options alongside Curtis Good and Harrison Delbridge.

Coach Erick Mombaerts recently had to deploy defensive midfielder Rostyn Griffiths in the heart of defence when Delbridge was suspended.

"We are really pleased to be able to sign a defender of Jack's ability to our squad," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.

"He comes to the Club with experience in the Scottish Premier League and with invaluable European competition experience.

"His physical attributes and composure on the ball is a welcome addition to the squad and will provide more competitive depth to our defence."

Injuries have limited Windbichler to just three A-League appearances at City and he has only managed to complete 90 minutes once.

Meanwhile, Western United have parted ways with Ersan Gulum, with the veteran defender set to return to Turkey after nine A-League appearances for the club.

"Ersan is a leader and has helped drive the group forward in our first season. He bought into the culture of our club and has been a great example to all the boys," coach Mark Rudan said.

"Ersan's professionalism and upbeat character was a positive throughout his time with our club. He leaves with our best wishes and Ersan will always be welcome back at our club."