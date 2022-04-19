Melbourne City FC have scored their first Asian Champions League win, with a 3-0 victory over United City after Marco Tilio launched two balls into the back of the net in the second half.

Melbourne City - United City

Melbourne City FC beat United City in last night's ACL match.

They currently sit first in Group G after the win.

City will face Jeonnam Dragons later this week.

Melbourne City charged into their second group G match in the AFC on Monday but their nine attempts to score in the first half were thwarted until Stefan Colakovski's 34th minute strike.

City secured its second goal just before the hour mark after a line-splitting ball from Scott Jamieson at left-back opened up the pitch for Endoh, who cut the ball back for Tilio to finish.

Cola on the scoresheet in the ACL, you love to see it 😍#CmonCity | #ACL2022 | @TheAFCCL pic.twitter.com/uNKCi3Ptr1 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 19, 2022

The winger scored the second when he found himself inside the box and slammed a left-footed strike into the back of the net.

"It's good to score a couple goals but it's about the team performance," Tilio said later.

"I think tonight we went out and did reasonably well to get the result. There's always plenty of improvement there but we just look towards the next match now."

It was their second AFC group G match after a 1-1 draw against Thailand's BG Pathum United late last week.

City is hoping to end Australia's recent difficult run of results in Asia.

Tony Popovic's Western Sydney Wanderers claimed the 2014 title, while Adelaide United reached the final in 2008.

But since the Wanderers' triumph, no Australian team has gone further than the competition's round of 16.

