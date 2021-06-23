Kisnorbo has a shot at going one better this Sunday afternoon when City take on Sydney FC in the A-League Grand Final, a chance at redemption for the club's near-miss last season.

Kisnorbo's City won 15 games this season, drew four and lost seven, with a winning percentage of 54%, two points better than Steve Corica's second-placed Sydney FC.

The other nominations were Alen Stajcic, who guided the Central Coast Mariners to third place in the turnaround of the season, and Warren Moon's Brisbane Roar, who finished two points behind them in fourth.

Fans across social media voiced their displeasure that Stajcic didn't win the award instead, after he had to slowly build back up the Mariners culture to achieve their first finals campaign in seven years.

But Kisnorbo's Premiers Plate success in his first managerial season, after experiencing similar success with City's W-League side, was hard to overcome.

The former Leeds United defender brought trademark tenacity and resilience to the City team, and has quickly become one of Australia's most promising coaches.