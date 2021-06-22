The 2020/21 A-League Grand Final will be held at 4pm AEST on Sunday afternoon, with tickets expected to go on sale immediately. Just over 14,000 fans will be allowed into AAMI Park for the decider.

In a great decision for Melbourne fans - who have undergone more than 160 weeks of lockdown in the past 12 months - and the broader A-League competition, the Victorian government have allowed the showpiece to go ahead with at least 50% capacity.

There were reports last night that the APL was set to lose $1 million in revenue by hosting the final in Melbourne at 50% capacity, with BankWest stadium in Western Sydney also available for a 100% capacity final.

But in a decision that's set to earn the APL some plaudits, in what becomes one of its first key public decisions as an organising body, Greg O'Rourke confirmed that they'd negotiated and accepted a half-capacity final.

“This is a great outcome for football and for the fans,” O’Rourke told Fox Sports.

“Melbourne City are deservedly able to play a grand final at home in front of a raucous crowd, while we hope as many Sydney FC fans as possible will be there, given evolving COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria and NSW, to make it an enthralling occasion.

“Kicking off on Sunday afternoon is good for families, and I’m sure tickets will be snapped quickly as both teams will be looking to make history by winning the grand final.”