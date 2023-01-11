A look at the sanctions handed down by Football Australia following the abandonment of last month's A-League Men derby with Melbourne City.
* $550,000 in sanctions - comprising $350,000 in an immediate fine; a three-and-a-half-year $100,000 suspended fine; and $100,000 to make-up for lost revenue
*A suspended 10-point deduction which will be invoked if a Victory match is suspended before the end of the 2025-26 ALM season
*Match against Melbourne City to resume from the 22nd-minute mark, with City leading 1-0 as per the abandoned game
*No active support for the rest of the home games of the current ALM season
*No allocated supporter bays at away games this ALM season
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Victory fined $550,000 over crowd violence
Victory return to action against Western without fans
Victory sanctioned after pitch invasion
Latest News
Swing Study: Jon Rahm
9 Jan 2023
Morri: Spaun’s untucked shirt reveals golf’s dumb side
9 Jan 2023
Winner’s Bag: Jon Rahm – Tournament of Champions
9 Jan 2023
Most Read
A-League's embarrassing welcome: 'They didn't know where it was on the map'
7 Jan 2023
EPL legend's underwhelming A-League start: 'He's like any player'
5 Jan 2023
Here we go again: Socceroos back on World Cup trail in October
3 Jan 2023
Montgomery on Sydney FC radar as Corica fights to keep job
8 Jan 2023