Multiply by ten what the 58-year-old former Socceroos coach accomplished at Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Yokohama F. Marinos and Celtic, and you have barely scratched the surface of what’s required to transform north London’s serial under achievers into a trophy winning machine.

Expectant Spurs fans will get their first insight into how Postecoglou plans to reinstall Tottenham’s traditional attacking culture in his first game in charge on Tuesday night against Europa League Conference winners West Ham - aptly on home soil in Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Harry Kane remains, for now, in lily-white, which is a plus for Postecoglou, however the current lack of transfer market action in pursuit of two much needed new centre-backs to address one of Spurs’ most glaring weaknesses does not bode well.

Postecoglou can unleash all the offensive wizardry and intent he likes - and the arrival of the Christian Eriksen-esque James Maddison is a vote for creativity and positivity.

The concern, however, is that Tottenham won’t be ending their 15-year trophy drought any time soon with the likes of Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sánchez still wearing the shirt at the other end of the pitch.

That sobering reality aside, the arrival of Postecoglou has a warm breeze of optimism wafting through the club’s Hotspur Way training venue, originally sceptical supporters now buying into the vision of a return to adventurous, free-wheeling roots under a tactician who at Celtic showed you can entertain and win at the same time.

The conundrum for Postecoglou is that he’s swapping a goldfish bowl for a shark tank in the Premier League. Whether he’s able to navigate such treacherous waters with the alacrity he’s thus far shown through this managerial career will be the measure of success.

By his own admission there will be some turbulence ahead as Postecoglou moulds and fashions the squad in his image, discarding some established names, perhaps offering reprieves to others whilst recruiting where and when he can under the chairman Daniel Levy’s ever watchful eye on the purse strings.

“We don’t have the whole group here, but even the guys I have here, it’s just about changing that mindset a little bit, and changing the way players see the game, and maybe their roles within it,” Postecoglou said of the 31-strong squad he’s brought to Perth.

“Even the positions they play, there are going to be adjustments to the way I want them to do things.

“But again – I love that. That’s why I’m here. that’s part of the challenge, that it will be a bit of a shift from the way the club has played the last three or four years, and how quickly the players embrace that.”

Postecoglou isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers and end careers - reference the likes of Socceroos Lucas Neill, Brett Holman and Craig Moore here - and has deliberately never cultivated close relationships with players, forever remaining slightly aloof yet eternally demanding.

During his time in charge of the Socceroos there are tales of Postecoglou riding in lifts with players at the team hotel without uttering a single word of greeting.

Yet, despite the seemingly gruff exterior, the gravelly-voiced Greek-born Melbournian still invokes his charges to follow his methodology to the letter, building teams which play with an abandon and freedom which might just turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a pleasure dome in the coming months.

The fist clues will be there for all to see on Tuesday.

Whatever happens, it’s going to be rollicking ride for supporters who never fully embraced Spurs’ cautious, counter thrusting approach under the club’s last three bosses - Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espírito Santo and Antonio Conte.

All bets are off now.