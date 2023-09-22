Melbourne property tycoon Ross Pelligra, benefactor of Italian Serie C side Catania FC, was thought to have the inside running.

However, the cashed up offshore bidder may have trumped the Australian-Italian, with receivers KordaMentha anticipated to unveil the successors to longtime boss Tony Sage as early as October.

Whilst Stajcic insists any uncertainly over the ownership model has not hindered pre-season preparations, the former Matildas and Central Coast Mariners mentor welcomes the prospect of a resolution to a vexed issue.

“I know there are six bidders and I think we it will be resolved in the next few weeks,” he told FTBL.

“We don’t know the full details, only the dribs and drabs off it ,but of course the sooner things are finalised the better.

“In terms of the playing group it hasn’t really been much of a distraction - the team and coaching staff have just been getting on with business.

“We had a few signings agreed upon before I came - and everything has been working pretty smoothly off the field ever since the receivers came in.

“You wouldn’t know we’re under receivership with the way things have been functioning.”

Despite the internal upheaval, Stajcic had no reservations in cutting ties with the Philippines women’s national team to jump back into the A-League furnace.

“Barring Tony Popovic’s era a few years back the club hasn’t had that much success in the A-League era, and this is the chance to build something," he said.

“I could see the potential here and there’s a good feeling around the club. We’ve brought in six signings (Bruce Kamau, Oliver Bozanic and Aleksandar Susnjar foremost among them) and there’s a feeling of unity and optimism.

“I have no doubt we’ll be competitive and the other perhaps surprising part of it is the quality we have among our young players home-bred players.”

Among those whose promise has caught the eye is 15-year-old midfielder Jimmy Overy, who has joined West Ham United on a two-week trial after impressing David Moyes off the bench against the Hammers in July’s exhibition match in Perth.

“He’s one of a number of very good kids here, maybe six to eight of them,” added Stajcic. “I’m sure we’ll see a few of them breaking through as the season unfolds.”