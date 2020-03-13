In a statement posted to their club website on Friday morning, the English giants confirmed that the 37-year-old has received a test for the virus after ‘feeling poorly’ and subsequently returned a positive result.

As a result of the test, those that have been in close contact with the Spanish gaffer will have to self-isolate. This includes Arsenal’s first-team squad and coaching staff.

Arsenal’s training basis will receive a deep cleaning as a result of Arteta’s diagnosis, with staff that have not had close contact with the head coach expected to return to work by the club in coming days.

Arsenal had originally been scheduled to play Manchester City in Premier League action mid-week, but the game was postponed as a precautionary measure due to a number of players from the Gunners coming into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis – who has tested positive for the illness - during a Europa League fixture.

Currently ninth on the Premier League table, the Gunners had been slated to play Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan's Brighton in the early hours of Sunday morning Australian time, but that fixture is now all but certain to be delayed.

“It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates,” Arsenal’s statement read.

“The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is,” Arsenal Managing director Vinai Venkatesham also said in the statement.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

The news of Arteta’s test results broke less than an hour after the Premier League released a statement in which they declared that “all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.”

However, in the wake of the news of the positive test results, an emergency clubs meeting has been called by the league, with a suspension of the competition a highly likely result.

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19



Continental European leagues have already been suspended or forced to move behind closed doors as a result of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, with UEFA also meeting to discuss the upcoming staging of the Women’s European Championships and Euro 2020.

The Champions League and Europa League were both suspended overnight.

At the time of writing, Australian football fixtures hadn't been altered by the spread of COVID-19, with the FFA expected to release contingency plans and a statement on the issue in the coming days.