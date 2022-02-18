Ante Milicic says he's experiencing the most challenging period of his coaching career as he aims to lift Macarthur FC out of a mid-season form slump.

Having begun the A-League Men season with four wins and a draw from their opening five games, Milicic's side are winless in their last four since ending a 36-day absence from the competition due to COVID-19.

Milicic's side have been defensively vulnerable but as they prepare to face Adelaide United on Saturday at Campbelltown, the Bulls boss was confident they could get back on the right track.

"It's been the most challenging in my career ever because I've never encountered this before," he said.

"It's taking too long to get us back to the level where we were.

"You've had so long (off) with an illness, players haven't recovered to their physical capability and that shows on the eye and in the data.

"Then you face the other issue of playing seven games in 26 days. It's different if it's a game a week but instead it's a duty of care issue.

"They're just the cards we've been dealt and we just have to deal with it. I'm sure the belief is still there and I'm sure we can put in a good performance because we've got a very good group of players and leaders.

"Going off what I've seen on the training ground the last few days give myself and the staff a lot of confidence that we can control our destiny for the remainder of the season."

Tomi Juric is still sidelined with injury as Macarthur face an Adelaide side which has made a habit of scoring game-changing goals late on.

Carl Veart's side have found the back of the net in the final 10 minutes in four of their last five games, but Milicic prefers to focus on his own side.

"Any team that can go to Melbourne and beat Melbourne City have quality," he said.

"(But) it's about Macarthur. If we can get back to the basics we're a good footballing side, we're in a decent position and we know we can take the game to any opponent."