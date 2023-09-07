The Central Coast mastermind has agreed personal terms to succeed Lee Johnson at Easter Road, with the deal now hinging on Hibs paying the Mariners a $100,000 compensation fee.

It was Montgomery who ignited Miller’s A-League career, ultimately paving the way for last season’s move to the Scottish Premiership.

And Miller, 23, claims the one time Scotland U-21 international would be the perfect man to spearhead a transformation for the capital club, who picked up their first points of the new season last weekend with a 2-0 win at Aberdeen under caretaker David Gray.

“It was Monty who basically started my career at the Mariners - he came in and trusted me and allowed me to flourish,” the right-back told FTBL.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who takes over because whoever it is you have to please them.

“But, if it does happen, it would be great to have that reunion with a great coach and a great leader.”

Miller, man of the match against the Dons, views Montgomery as ticking all the boxes, from youth development, tactical virtuosity to man management.

“He was a top player with Sheffield United in the Premier League, came across to the Mariners and won a title as a player in 2012, took over the academy and then the first team who won the Championship last season," he continued.

“He did it all on the lowest budget in the league and I think the experience and knowledge he brings with him would be a huge positive (if he’s confirmed as Hibs head coach).

“He has a great eye for young talent but doesn’t hand out opportunities lightly - you have to earn like I had to at the Mariners.

“He’s a tough character - but if you follow his football philosophy and the way he wants you to play then there are opportunities there. We have some great youngsters at this club and it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

Of all of players to miss out on selection for Australia’s looming friendly with Mexico, Miller was without doubt the unluckiest - eclipsed by St Mirren’s Ryan Strain and Hearts Nathaniel Atkinson.

It seems just a matter of time before the call comes: possibly for next month’s friendlies against England and New Zealand.

“All I can do is control what I can control and both Nathaniel and Ryan have had some pretty good games this season. Ryan was player of the month and there’s nothing but credit and respect for both boys and they deserve to be where they are," he said.

“I just want to make it difficult for Graham Arnold to make his decisions on a right back and hopefully the opportunity arises.”

Touching on his sparking early season form, Miller, blessed with pace and power, sees only continued progression for both himself and a club looking to recapture its equilibrium after a European exit and three successive losses prior to the morale boosting victory at Aberdeen.

“This is a league that tests you and it’s a great place for me to be at the moment - all I want to do is improve my game and get to the highest level I possibly can,” he added.

“It’s about taking one step at a time - I’ve just really cracked the starting eleven here (after an injury hit debut season) and it’s about becoming an established player and just letting my football do the talking.

“I think, as a team, moving forward now we’re going to be hard to beat. I think the win over Aberdeen is a turning point for us.

“Personally, I’m expecting my performances to get better and better. It’s always been just a matter of game time for me. I trust myself and my ability.

“It’s down to a team system and how they play and I think I fit into that format really well."