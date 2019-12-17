The lure of lifting more trophies with his Sydney FC teammates convinced star midfielder Milos Ninkovic to knock back a better offer from A-League start-up club Macarthur.

The 34-year-old will finish his career with Sydney FC after signing a new two-year contract with the 2018-19 champions.

Ninkovic, who famously scored the club's championship-winning penalty in the 2017 grand final, say's turning down a lucrative three-year contract with new franchise Macarthur for the next season was tough.

"I never thought that I would leave this club (Sydney FC), but ... on the other side know I have my family and I need to look after them," he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

Ninkovic has been with Sydney FC since signing from French side Evian in 2015 and says he's thrilled his new contract will see him complete seven years with the club.

"These four or five years have been unbelievable - probably the best in my career," he said.

"With Sydney FC I always know that I will fight every year to win the trophies, and that's probably was the reason that I stayed here.

"I really think that in the next two years we can win so so many trophies."

The 34-year-old Serbian has played 145 games for Sydney FC, including 15 AFC Champions League and 16 FFA Cup appearances, and has scored 24 goals for the Australian club.

Head coach Steve Corica says Ninkovic is the best to have played in sky blue, and the club was desperate to keep him.

"We couldn't let him go, he's one of the legends of the club," Corica said.

"He's been here five years, and is probably one of the best players to go around in the A-League.

"I''m pretty sure he'll be at the club for the rest of his playing career and I think beyond that as well."

The club's attention now turns to locking down other key players, including Luke Brattan, who is also rumoured to be on Macarthur's wishlist.