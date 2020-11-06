Tom Rogic's Celtic were belted at home in the Europa League while James Holland was sent off in LASK's away win and Milos Degenek tasted victory with Red Star.

Harry Kane bagged his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they cruised to a 3-1 victory at Bulgarian side Ludogorets, two own goals helped Arsenal recover from falling behind to crush Molde 4-1 while Serie A leaders AC Milan were routed 3-0 by visitors Lille.

Celtic are rooted to the foot of Group H with just one point after they were soundly beaten 4-1 as Socceroos midfielder Rogic at least got a full 90 minutes.

Rogic played a key role in the Hoops' goal with his shot from inside the area parried by the goalkeeper with substitute Leigh Griffiths finding the net from the rebound.

Fringe Socceroo Holland only managed 68 minutes before he was sent off for a second yellow card in LASK's 1-0 Group J win at Royal Antwerp.

Socceroos defender Degenk played the full game as Red Star edged out Gent 2-1 in Group L action.

Kane headed in Lucas Moura's corner after 13 minutes to reach another milestone for Tottenham in his 300th appearance - the 27-year-old England star joining Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith as the only Spurs players in the 200-goal club.

Incredibly, 100 of those have come away from home and 36 in Europe.

His first-half header in Bulgaria was his 12th goal of the season in all competitions in only his 13th game.

Kane provided the assist for Moura's goal while Giovani Lo Celso added a third after Claudiu Keseru halved the deficit with a goal for the hosts four minutes after the interval.

In London, Arsenal were gifted own goals from Kristoffer Haugen and Sheriff Sinyan either side of halftime before Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock wrapped up the win with fine finishes.

Kelechi Iheanacho's brace kept Leicester on course to reach the knock-out stages after a crushing 4-0 win over Braga.

Yusuf Yazici scored a hat-trick for Lille to condemn AC Milan to a surprise defeat at the San Siro.

Rangers conceded two goals in the final 13 minutes as 10-man Benfica salvaged a 3-3 draw in their Group D clash in Lisbon.

Napoli won 2-1 at Rijeka, Roma routed CFR Cluj 5-0, PAOK accounted for PSV 4-1, AZ Alkmaar went down 1-0 away to Real Sociedad and Granada won 2-0 at Omonia Nicosia.

Other winners on Thursday evening were Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, AEK, Feyenoord, Slavia Prague, Young Boys, Rapid Vienna, Lech Poznan, Dinamo Zagreb and Sivasspor.