For ten years that has been the frustrating and almost constant rule for fans of the Bundoora based club but, heading into 2020 off the back of yet another big-match letdown, it’s something that Erick Mombaerts is keen to be rid of.

Gifted a chance to close the gap on top-of-the-table Sydney FC as well as pile on the misery to cross-town foes Melbourne Victory last Saturday, City was unable to capitalise and, instead, crashed to a 2-1 defeat.

Already recipients of an FFA Cup final shellacking at the hands of Adelaide United this season, it served as another painful example of the club – be they wearing sky blue or red and white – proving unable to rise to the big moment.

Now, once again, Mombaerts is looking from a reaction from his side as they face one of the most difficult tasks in football: an away trip to take on league leaders Sydney FC.

“There’s only one way for me and for our team,” he said on Saturday morning. “Don’t complain about the result.

“Against Victory, we didn’t perform enough. Why? I don’t know.

“But we expect better about our performance. It was not good enough defensively and offensively.

“We worked a lot this week and I expect a reaction yes, because we know that we’ll have a tough game against maybe the best team in the A-League.

“We need to be more consistent. In our style of play, the best way is to be very strong mentally.

“We know that we are not consistent mentally.

“Sometimes we are doing so well but sometimes mentally we just drop a little bit and if we drop a little bit it’s not enough. So, we need to work on this, to be more consistent and consistent about mental aspect and we fail on this against Victory.

“Something has to change. And the first way for me is to be more consistent mentally. So, first thing is always starting with the players; they have to understand this.

“And now, they have also to agree to change something. To improve something. And we have to improve this.

“And, if not, so we have to change the player… or the coach!

“So, we need to find solutions. It’s not about complaining, it’s about finding solutions, about being more consistent and to have a consistent performance and to win something.

“I trust all my players but, also, I know that inside a group, we have to also improve so that the player can challenge themselves”

“When you didn’t perform well, ok, sometimes it’s a good thing also to give the position to another teammate and you have to accept this, and you have to challenge and improve also.”

Compounding the difficulties for Mombaerts heading into the new year will be the loss of a number of his brightest young stars to international duty.

Ramy Najjarine, Connor Metcalfe, Denis Genreau (although his shoulder injury will continue to be monitored) and goalkeeper Tom Glover are all expected to be named in an Olyroos squad on Monday to take part in January’s AFC U23 Championship.

Though it could have been worse – international suspensions mean that Lachlan Wales and Nathaniel Atkinson will remain at City – it’s still not an ideal situation for a club looking to keep up the pressure in the race for the premier’s plate.

Mombaerts, though, couldn’t be drawn on if January reinforcements were incoming to help soften the blow.

“At this moment, we are loving four,” said Mombaerts. “My first idea is to play with the players we have, that is my first answer.”

“But it’s always the same problem, we have to face a big situation but we have only one club in this situation. We have rules that we can also ask not to play because we have four players out but I’m not sure we are doing this.

“It’s specific here [in Australia]; we have to adapt and not complain because it’s like that. My first idea is to find solutions with the player we have.”