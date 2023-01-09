Under-achieving giants Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory have taken note of the Montgomery’s imperious progress at the low budget Mariners since taking charge last season.

Corica, in particular, is under the blowtorch to halt the Sky Blues’ alarming decline and Montgomery has been bracketed as a potential replacement should the axe fall.

Whilst not ruling out the possibility of Montgomery being tempted by a Harboursiders head-hunt, Peil believes it’s far more likely the former Sheffield United midfielder and sidekick Sérgio Raimundo’s next step will be to “a higher league than the A-League”.

The ultimate destination, he predicts, will be the EPL for the man who has spent a decade in Gosford as player, youth guru and now head coach.

“Of course if somebody offered ridiculous money he’d have to consider it - but it would have to take a very serious offer to take him elsewhere in Australia,” Peil told FTBL.

“I’ll be blown away if he doesn’t coach in the English Championship at a minimum and beyond that it wouldn’t surprise me if he coached in the Premier League - he’s that good.

“If the money I’m told Nani is on at Melbourne Victory is correct (rumoured to be $2.6 million) that's about $400,000 more than our whole squad is combined.

“What Monty and Serg do with the money at their disposal is exceptional. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little worried that an A-League club with deep pockets might throw out a Hail Mary to target the person I believe is by far the best coach in this league - and that’s Nick Montgomery.

“Am I 100 per cent confident that he couldn’t be lured away? It would be stupid to say I was 100 per cent. But I’d be extremely surprised and disappointed if he left us at this stage of what we’re trying to achieve. And we have a long way to go.

“As soon as clubs aren’t getting the results they want they’ll look at the coach who’s performing the best in the country, and I don’t blame them.”

After making the playoffs in Montgomery’s debut season, the Mariners - who boast the youngest squad in the competition - sit second on the ladder and have beaten both Sydney and Victory this season.

He’s already turned down several approaches in the last six months.

“We’re trying to build a legacy here on the Coast. I believe, though, that Nick and Serg will leave the club somewhere between one and four years to a higher league,” Peil said.

“Nick has played more games for Sheffield United than any player in the last century and if they came knocking then I don’t think he’d resist and I wouldn’t try and hold him back.

“I’m sure Championship clubs are monitoring what he’s doing but it’s still very early in his senior coaching career, and I’m sure Nick would tell you himself he’s still on a steep learning curve.

“Some day the right offer will come along but I just pray and hope it’s not now.

“Both Nick and Serg are very humble and have genuine care for players on and off the field. They're showing players how to live life and is more than just coaching.

“Nick has a unique partnership with Serg and I don’t think they’ll ever coach apart."

Peil acknowledges the Mariners will never compete financially with the A-League elite, but believes culture can trump wealth.

“Sometimes having those marquee players can be detrimental to the culture of the whole squad,” he added.

“I don’t want to comment on other coaches but with Nick and Serg they look at the players’ all round happiness. At this club we’re here to work hard and to have fun.

“We’ll always have young players coming through - and some will take their opportunities and some won’t.”