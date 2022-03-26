Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon has expressed irritation with the red card that sparked Western United's come-from-behind 3-2 win over his side at Moreton Daily Stadium.

Netting through Juan Lescano just two minutes in after pressing United keeper Jamie Young into an error, Roar sat back and absorbed United's attacking waves on Saturday.

Having survived a disallowed Leo Lacroix goal, the hosts had more shots despite surrendering a lion's share of possession.

But referee Adam Kersey's decision to send Brisbane keeper Jordan Holmes off after he charged out of his area and brought down Lachlan Wales' breakaway served to turn the game on its head.

"I think (Wales) looked for that," Moon said of the red card.

"It was a feather touch, he's gone down making the most of it.

"It should have been looked at to be overturned."

Needless to say, United boss John Aloisi disagreed.

"I thought it was red," he said.

"If the keeper doesn't take (Wales) then Lachie's got an empty goal and he was getting to the ball before the defender. I think that's stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity."

Adisu Bayew's maiden ALM goal in the 35th minute tied it up and Scott Neville inadvertently turned the ball into his own net to give the visitors the lead in the 58th.

Catching Brisbane's defence napping, Aleksandar Prijovic's sixth goal of the season on 83 minutes then allowed his side to absorb a furious finish and ensure Jay O'Shea's 88th-minute penalty was mere a consolation.

Though his side were inspired to a strong conclusion by substitute Cyrus Dehmie and had three times as many shots on target as United, Moon said the dismissal disrupted a start he felt his side controlled.

"We were comfortable and that's what the frustration is," he said.

"We scored the early goal, we carved out a few opportunities. We didn't have possession but ... possession doesn't win you football games. Chances and goals do."

United moved level on points with Melbourne City atop the ALM table and possess a game in hand ahead of a clash with Central Coast in Ballarat next week.

"It's the first time we came from 1-0 down. So now they get that belief," Aloisi added.

Roar remain second from the bottom and will host Wellington midweek.