Brisbane Roar have appointed Warren Moon as their new A-League head coach.

Moon replaces Liverpool great Robbie Fowler, who parted ways with the Roar at the end of June.

Fowler and assistant Tony Grant returned to the UK during the league shutdown and did not return.

The Roar sit fourth on the A-League table with four games to play and will resume their campaign against Adelaide United on Sunday.

"It's a great privilege to be appointed as head coach of this great football club," Moon said.

"As one of the club's inaugural players, Brisbane Roar has always meant a great deal to me.

"It was an honour to return to the club in its academy, and now to continue as head coach of its Hyundai A-League squad.

"There's plenty to play for this season and plenty of work to be done in the coming weeks.

"I'm excited for the challenge ahead and looking forward to working closely with a terrific group of coaches and a highly-talented playing group."

A foundation Brisbane A-League player, Moon was previously general manager of the club's academy and enjoyed success in the Queensland NPL as head coach of Lions FC.

He will continue to oversee the Roar's academy while coaching the A-League team.

"The club was focused on appointing an Australian coach as its next head coach and we are pleased to not only announce our new head coach is not only Australian, but a terrific advocate for Queensland football," Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong said.

"He has had wonderful success in the NPL QLD, played a key role in our Academy, was a foundation player for the club and is now becoming the leader of our Hyundai A-League team.

"His coaching credentials speak for itself and we believe Warren has the experience and ability to continue building our club to the top of Australian football."