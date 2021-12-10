The Queensland club went down 2-1 in a close away encounter with Melbourne City in round one, before a 3-0 loss to Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park and then a 0-0 draw at home with Adelaide United.

After three games the Roar are bottom of the ladder, and they return to Victoria on Saturday to face in-form Western United.

Moon concedes it has been a slow start for his side, but remains confident victories are on the way.

“It’s been a difficult start with same-day travel for two away games into Melbourne,” he told FTBL.

“Hopefully we can get a better prep for matches after this week and start to pick up points.

“We were unlucky probably [against Melbourne City] but that’s football. Western United look good and it will be tough this weekend also. But it’s still early days.

“There’s plenty of examples of sides starting slowly in their first six to nine matches then going on to do well, or even win it, so we aren’t panicking.”

Western United are sitting in fourth on the table with two wins and a defeat from their first three fixtures.

Western boast a number of ex-Roar players in their ranks, including Jamie Young and Dylan Wenzell-Halls.