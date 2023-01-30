Ange Postecoglou is celebrating another landmark day at Celtic with his 50th Scottish Premiership win - and he had his old Socceroos' charge Aaron Mooy to thank.

Mooy made one and scored one in the 2-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday, maintaining the doughty midfielder's unlikely run of scoring form which has featured five goals since Christmas.

It ensured that Celtic recovered their nine-point lead over perennial Glasgow rivals Rangers, with a second straight Premiership title looking ever more of a sure thing for the 57-year-old Australian.

As Celtic racked up their 21st win from 23 in the league this season, and their 16th in a row since losing at St Mirren in mid-September, Postecoglou could reflect on reaching the 50-win mark at Parkhead quicker than any other manager except the hugely successful Martin O'Neill.

Postecoglou has got there in 61 games, the same as Brendan Rodgers, but O'Neill managed the feat in 59.

He was certainly grateful again for the remarkable revival of 32-year-old Mooy, who's looked almost a different man since returning from his brilliant World Cup campaign with Australia.

The well-travelled ex-Melbourne City and Western Sydney man even kept the impressive Matt O'Riley out of the side as Postecoglou again ended up describing Mooy as "outstanding" after a match in which he'd again been given more freedom to attack than has been familiar.

Mooy's wind-assisted 51st minute cross, which sailed beyond United's Aussie goalkeeper Mark Birighitti for Jota to head home proved key for Celtic, especially as the home side had shown far more resilience than in the Bhoys' last visit to Tannadice when they racked up a club away record 9-0 win in August.

Five minutes later, Mooy's confidence as Celtic's new penalty taker was obvious as he slotted home the second after Jota's flick had struck Kieran Freeman's hand, prompting the visiting fans to sing their second-favourite Aussie's praises again.

"He has been great since the break," Postecoglou said, praising Mooy. "I am the least surprised about that.

"It's one of these things in football that it literally landed at my doorstep. I knew what I was getting. Maybe you can use that term, 'I'm a lucky man'."

That was evidently Postecoglou's cheeky nod to Rangers boss Michael Beale, who'd recently suggested the Australian was a 'lucky man' because of all the money he had to spend at Celtic

Postecoglou also hailed Celtic's skipper Callum McGregor, after the skipper made his 400th Celtic appearance.

"We are all pretty privileged to share a dressing room with Callum," he said.

With PA