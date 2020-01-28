Brighton are in danger of relegation and are just two points off 18th spot after the Seagulls won just one of their past nine matches.

But Mooy knows all about relegation battles after his time with Huddersfield Town.

The Socceroo helped Huddersfield go up in 2017 and then avoid relegation in 2018, but could not stop them going down last season.

"I know the feeling of these situations," Mooy told The Sussex Express.

"It has been my life for the last three years. Lots of the other boys are the same as well.

"We have lots of players who have been in this situation. We just have to stay calm and keep believing in what we are doing and keep fighting.