Mooy joined Brighton from Huddersfield Town in August.

Sky Sports have crunched the numbers and determined that the midfielder has been the key figure for the Seagulls in 2019/2020.

"It came as little surprise when Brighton made Aaron Mooy's loan deal a permanent one towards the end of the January transfer window," Sky Sports said.

"The Australian has been a vital component in midfield for Brighton as manager Graham Potter strives to make them easier on the eye and more composed on the ball this season.

"Mooy averages 20.7 passes in the final third per 90 minutes (only Pascal Gross sees more of the ball closer to the opposition goal for Brighton) and it is no coincidence that his summer arrival from Huddersfield has seen the Seagulls return their most impressive Premier League statistics yet for possession and passing."

According to the statistics, Brighton's amount of average possession this season has risen to 55.7% compared with 41.4% in 2018/2019.

The club's successful passes per game has jumped up to 419 from 277, while their passes in the opposition half per game has increased to 260 from 201 and their passing accuracy has gone up to 81.5% from 74/8%.