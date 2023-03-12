In a Scottish Cup tie featuring five Socceroos, there was only room for one winner as evergreen Aaron Mooy helped fire Celtic into the semi-finals and in sight of a domestic treble.

Mooy was again the toast of the Celtic manager, his old Socceroos mentor Ange Postecoglou, after his seventh goal since Christmas - and a very fine one - launched the Bhoys' 3-0 win at a Hearts side featuring four of his Australian international colleagues.

None, though, were in the same league as the 32-year-old veteran in Saturday's fixture in Edinburgh as Mooy was widely acclaimed as player of the match for another outstanding, controlling display in midfield.

Hearts' centre back Kye Rowles had a tough afternoon and none of his three Socceroo teammates on the subs bench - Nathaniel Atkinson, Garang Kuol and Cammy Devlin - could make any difference to the one-way traffic when they came on for second-half cameos.

With the League Cup safely snaffled and a second-straight Premiership all but in the bag, Postecoglou is in line for a domestic treble this term and the way his side effortlessly silenced the home crowd at Tynecastle suggests it's a probability more than a possibility.

Mooy was the first one to ruin Hearts' day when he made a perfectly timed run into the box with just over 100 seconds of the match played and latched on to a fine cutback from Portuguese star Jota, steering the ball home expertly with first-time, left-foot finish.

"That early goal was important, we spoke about it," Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

"When you come to Tynecastle the one thing you don't want to do is give their crowd anything. They are going to be up and about it anyway so we needed to start the game very strong, not give them any oxygen.

"Aaron's goal was key ... he's a good player, a very good player. He's a key contributor to us now.

"It is just as much about his ability as it is about his calmness and the knack he has for not letting the circumstances affect him.

"He has played at the highest level and you can see that quality."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor joined in the praise, saying "Aaron's outstanding, he's become a big player for us."

Given Mooy's early launchpad, it became largely a cruise for the Scottish champions as Kyogo Furuhashi netted his 26th goal of the season just before halftime and Cameron Carter-Vickers headed home a third on 80 minutes.

Celtic look unstoppable, with Rangers, who play Raith on Sunday, the only other top-flight club left in the competition.

Not that Celtic's Aussie boss will entertain any talk of the 'treble'.

"How many different ways have you asked that question?" Postecoglou teased one reporter.

"We never look beyond the next challenge. It's a cliche - but that's the only way we are going to achieve what we want to."