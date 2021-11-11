Poised to start in place of the unavailable Aaron Mooy, Jeggo, 29, views last month’s 2-1 loss to Japan in Tokyo as a minor stumble on the road to Qatar.

“We’ve shown we can win in different ways and have different strings to our bow, different weapons,” Jeggo told FTBL.

“After the Saudi game it will only be halfway. But if you look at our results (before Japan) it was 11 wins in a row and there’s a reason why that hasn’t been done too often before in Asia.

“We’re a team able to go to different places under different circumstances and put in performances that win games.

“They might not always be the prettiest performances but the most important thing is getting three points, and we’ve shown we can win pretty or we can win ugly.

“We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing and I’m confident we’ll have more than enough (to qualify).”

Jeggo is in his second season with Greek Super League outfit Aris, and with his contract up in June is unsure of what lies next.

“The family loves it here,” he said. “There’s definitely the possibility of staying on. I’ve enjoyed it and have played a lot.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” added the Austria-born former Adelaide, Austria Wien and Sturm Graz number six.

“There are a lot of things that come into the decision-making and obviously the World Cup is at the forefront of that.

“It’s still early doors and the most important thing is focusing on the national team, the rest of the season and making sure I’m doing well for my club.

“There were talks with Aris at the end of last season but I broke my foot and we sort of agreed to wait a while.

“I’m sure we’ll sit down again with them soon as see where it leads us.”

Seven-cap Jeggo’s preference is to remain in Europe where he’s in his sixth year.

“I absolutely love it here,” he said. “For any player there is so much that comes with being in Europe that tests and challenges you.

“Coming to Greece - with its culture and different style of football - has taken me out of my comfort zone.

“It’s offered me some challenges and also the chance to get better.

“The biggest thing for me is to keep playing at a good level and I think Europe is the place to do that.”

Aris finished third last season and would be sitting fourth this time round but for a six-point deduction imposed over player registration irregularities.

“They may be appealing it so we’ll see what happens there,” added Jeggo who has made seven appearances so far this season.

The A-League, where he also featured for Melbourne Victory, remains a longer term option.

“I always follow the league from afar and absolutely loved it there when I was younger,” he said.

“I think it’s a really good place to play football and is great for family also. I think later down the track that’s something I would love to do again.”