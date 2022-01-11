For the fifth weekend in a row, the A-League Men's round will not see all of its teams play. For the upcoming Round 10, three matches were announced to be postponed so far.

A-League Men schedule

Three Round 10 matches postponed today due COVID-19 outbreaks.

Melbourne Victory have become the latest A-League Men's side with COVID-19 returns.

Perth Glory's run without a game will extend to over six weeks.

As expected, the Perth Glory versus Wellington Phoenix match has been postponed. Phoenix's game this past weekend was also postponed after the club experienced a COVID-19 outbreak within their side.

The number of players affected by the virus remains high enough for the A-Leagues to allow a second consecutive postponement. For Perth Glory this is yet another match postponed, after having had most of their December games delayed due COVID-19 complications.

The Western Australian club were set to return to competition against Phoenix, having not played this past weekend after the A-Leagues allowed their players time to regain match fitness after having experienced two weeks of isolation due to their December outbreak.

In the interim, the team will remain in Western Australia where they have been since just prior to Christmas for another week. The club's men's team's time without play will now stretch to more than six weeks.

The Macarthur FC versus Western United's match on Friday has likewise been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks affecting both sides. Like Wellington, neither club had played this past weekend.

The final match postponed fixture is between Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory. The game, due to be played at AAMI Park, will be pushed back after a number of positive cases were identified within Victory's squad on Monday and Tuesday.

With this outbreak, Victory became the latest A-League side to have COVID-19 positive players and staff within their club. All other clubs within the league had had at least one positive men's player this season.

The A-Leagues put out a statement regarding this weekend's delays:

“Protocols put in place by the A-Leagues continue to be effective for screening and subsequent RAT or PCR testing in detecting the virus and ensuring immediate isolation.

“We continue to work closely with each government health department to implement the relevant state health directives in clubs where COVID cases are present.

“Our primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families. We will continue to work with all clubs to confirm a new schedule for all postponed matches as soon as possible.”

The remaining three A-League Men's weekend matches are still scheduled to go ahead as originally planned. FTBL will issue an updated Round 10 schedule later this week.

