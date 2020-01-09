Perth Glory defender Osama Malik is back on the training park, but a series of niggles means he's still at least a few weeks away from playing again.
Perth Glory defender Osama Malik will spend at least several more weeks on the sidelines after suffering more injury setbacks.
Malik hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in the club's round four loss to Central Coast on November 3.
Glory coach Tony Popovic says Malik has suffered some niggles to other parts of his body since then, and he will take a careful approach with the central defender.
