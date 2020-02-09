Adelaide United have suffered more injury woe with midfielder Ryan Strain hurting a hamstring in their 2-1 A-League loss to Brisbane.

The 22-year-old was substituted at halftime in Saturday's defeat at Suncorp Stadium and will undergo assessment upon the team's return to Adelaide.

Strain joins a lengthy Reds injury list that includes Nathan Konstandopoulous (knee), Isaac Richards (knee), Al Hassan Toure (foot), James Troisi (quadricep), George Blackwood (calf) and Pacifique Niyongabire (abductor).

Veteran defender Michael Marrone also missed the game with Brisbane due to a torn stomach muscle.

Adelaide coach Gertjan Verbeek says the disrupted preparation and makeshift nature of his team contributed to the performance against the Roar.

"We couldn't get speed in the game and get a lot of chances, that we normally do, but that is also to do with a lot of improvising this week," Verbeek said.

"A lot of players are injured and even at halftime I had to change and get a left-footed player on the right side."

The injury woes did bring a memorable moment for the Reds however with 15-year-old Mohamed Toure coming off the bench for a 12-minute cameo at the end of the match.

The younger brother of Olyroo Al Hassan Toure looked dangerous in his brief appearance, running with pace and skill at the Roar defence as the Reds searched in vain for an equaliser.

Whether the A-League's third-youngest debutant stays in the squad for next Friday's home match against Central Coast will depend on the options available to Verbeek.

"He made a good impression. Strong, speed, good eye," the Dutchman said of the teenager.

"For me the age is never a problem ... we will see next week.

"Hopefully there's some players coming back from injury. Micky Marrone, George Blackwood, maybe James Troisi?

"Then the numbers are different and it's for Toure difficult to get on the bench again.

"It's nothing to do with what he's shown us (on Saturday). He's shown us that he is talented but he's only 15 so he has some several years to go to grow up and be ready for the A-League."