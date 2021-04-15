The relationship between the club’s players, coaches, and families and staff at the house epitomises the special link the Wanderers have to their local community.



The RMH at Westmead is expected to accommodate and support over 2,000 families with a seriously ill child, allowing parents and carers to focus on the health of their child.



On Monday night, Wanderers stars Thomas Aquilina, Bernie Ibini, Kwame Yeboah, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Jordan Mutch, Patrick Ziegler and Daniel Margush visited RMH GWS, trading boots for cooking utensils as they cooked and serve meals for patients and their families.



The visit to the house was a precursor to the club's annual RMH GWS match against Brisbane Roar which takes place this Friday night at BankWest Stadium. A number of families from the house will be part of the match-day experience.



Wanderers Ambassador for RMH GWS Patrick Ziegler admitted visiting the house put life into perspective.



"I'm very proud to be the Ambassador, what they do is amazing and when you see the smiles of the kids today it's so great. You appreciate more what you have," said Ziegler.

"We're just playing football, nothing more than football and if you see what these kids deal with it's nothing compared to this. It means the world to us to put a smile on the faces of these kids and give them a bit of happiness."



The CEO of RMHC GWS Belinda Woolford, a long time Wanderers fan, said the spirits of the kids, families and staff are lifted when the Wanderers regularly give their time throughout the season.



"We're forever grateful to the Wanderers for their ongoing support of seriously ill children and their families," said Woolford.



"When the players visit the house, you can see the impact immediately, spirits are lifted which is priceless."