Football Australia has banned seven more A-League spectators, one for life, following last month's on-field riot at the Melbourne derby.

A total of 17 people have now received bans as a result of the unrest, which occurred after the Australian Professional Leagues made the unpopular decision to sell grand final hosting rights to Sydney for the next three years.

The match between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on December 17 was abandoned after Victory fans stormed onto the pitch during play.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover suffered a concussion after being hit in the head with a metal bucket and referee Alex King, a television cameraman and two security guards were also injured in the fracas.

The latest round of offenders are aged between 19 and 28 and subject to police charges.

A 28-year-old Albert Park man, who was on bail at the time of the incident, has been handed the latest life ban.

Two others received the same punishment in the days after the match.

Victoria Police have charged him with a series of offences including riotous behaviour, public nuisance, entering a sporting competition space, and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

In addition to the man banned for life, one fan has been excluded for 20 years, one for 15, and the other four for 10.

All are charged with violent disorder, public nuisance, riotous behaviour and entering a sporting competition space, with some facing extra charges.

"Football Australia has now issued 17 bans against individuals and preliminary sanctions against Melbourne Victory as an initial package of measures in response to the shocking incidents witnessed at the Melbourne derby," Football Australia CEO James Johnson said.

"Football Australia's response to the incident and the significant bans we have issued to date sends a clear message that these people are not welcome in our game and the Australian football community will never tolerate such behaviour in our game.

"We would like to thank the Victorian Police for its ongoing collaboration through the process. We ... will continue to work together to issue further bans."

As part of the bans, the fans will be unable to register to play football in Australia and cannot attend A-League, Australia Cup, National Premier League or national team matches.

Melbourne Victory have widespread attendance restrictions for home games until at least January 15 as part of interim sanctions.

Points deductions and fines are on the table as Football Australia continues its investigation, the results of which are due to be made public next week.