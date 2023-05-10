Morgan Schneiderlin has played his last game for Western Sydney Wanderers after he confirmed his departure from the A-League Men's club.

Brought in during the January transfer window on a loan deal from French outfit Nice, Schneiderlin played 12 games for Marko Rudan's side.

After the Wanderers were dumped out of the finals by rivals Sydney FC last weekend, the French international announced on social media he would not be returning to the club in the 2023/24 season.

"Thanks to the boss for his trust, (the) coaches and staff for their commitment to the squad everyday," the former Manchester United, Everton and Southampton midfielder wrote.

"To my teammates, (it) was a pleasure to be around you everyday, I will miss you."

Schneiderlin was one of two January loan additions to the Wanderers and provided Rudan with an instant impact.

The other, Tunisian international Amor Layouni, has made it clear he won't return to his Norwegian parent club Valerenga after a dispute with club bosses.

Layouni's representatives are understood to have been gauging interest in his services in Australia but has yet to confirm whether his future is at the Wanderers.