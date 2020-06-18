Moss was originally set to hang up his boots at the end of the 2019/2020 season, however has decided to finish now.

The keeper played in his 250th Hyundai A-League match against Melbourne City in the Jets' last match outing on 23 March, coming off the bench to replace Lewis Italiano.

Moss started his career with Sydney Olympic in the NSL in 2002 and had spells with the New Zealand Knights, Wellington Phoenix, Melbourne Victory, Gold Coast United and Newcastle in the A-League.

“It’s a decision that’s best for my family, we’ve already settled back in Sydney and we want to be together,” the Kiwi said.

"I’ve had plenty of time to reflect on a career that I’m extremely proud of, and I’m happy to finish on my terms. Hopefully the boys can kick on and crack the top six. I’ll be at home cheering them on from the couch."

The 37-year-old also earned 29 caps for the All Whites and was part of New Zealand's 2010 World Cup squad.

Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna paid tribute to the goalkeeper.

“Mossy has been a fantastic servant of the Club for the past three seasons, and an icon of the league since the early days,” McKinna said.

“While it’s disappointing that circumstances mean we have to say goodbye earlier than we’d have liked, he departs with our blessing.

"On behalf of everyone at the Club, I’d like to congratulate Mossy on his wonderful career and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life."